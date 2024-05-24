Russia admits Islamic State's responsibility in Moscow attack for the first time

World News
2024-05-24 | 02:34
High views
0min
Russia admits Islamic State's responsibility in Moscow attack for the first time

For the first time, Russia clearly acknowledged on Friday the responsibility of the Islamic State for the attack on a concert hall in Moscow, which resulted in at least 144 deaths on March 22. Previously, the blame had been directed towards Ukraine.

The Director of the Russian Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov, stated, as reported by the RIA Novosti news agency, "During the investigation, it was found that the preparations, funding, the attack, and the withdrawal of the terrorists were coordinated online by members of the Khorasan Group."

AFP

World News

Russia

Islamic State

Moscow

Attack

Federal Security Service

Alexander Bortnikov

UKraine

