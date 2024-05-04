Tackling online harassment: Protecting children in the digital world

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-04 | 12:30
High views
Tackling online harassment: Protecting children in the digital world
2min
Tackling online harassment: Protecting children in the digital world

Report by Mario Doueiry, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The case of the Lebanese TikToker George Moubayed, who lured children through social media for harassment, has gripped both Lebanese and Arab public opinion. 

However, this issue is not unique to Lebanon but rather a global phenomenon.

Estimates from Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, in its annual report indicate that around 100,000 child users of Facebook and Instagram are subjected to online sexual harassment daily. This includes receiving "adult genital images," according to internal company documents.

In an era where technology and social media significantly impact our lives and those of our children, how can we detect if they are being harassed on social media? What steps should parents take to protect them?

Parental vigilance is crucial, but the foundation lies in sexual education and trust between parents and their children. Social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram are among the few sites that can be misused, posing risks to our children.


Some online multiplayer games, which involve exchanging messages between players, can also endanger children, as they spend long periods conversing with strangers.

Moreover, dating apps, prevalent in Lebanon and worldwide, where teenagers and young adults interact with individuals based on certain profiles without any verification, pose significant risks.

Despite its risks, social media remains an integral part of our daily lives. 

Additionally, you can communicate with your internet service provider, whether Ogero or others, to restrict access to inappropriate pages for children.

Awareness of the basic measures needed to protect children from the risks of social media and the internet is crucial.

Therefore, solutions mitigate risks, but the ultimate solution lies in parental education, maturity, and seeking psychological assistance rather than succumbing to panic in the event of any incident.

