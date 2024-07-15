News
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani
Lebanon News
2024-07-15 | 04:33
High views
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani
Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani in southern Lebanon on Monday, according to the National News Agency.
Lebanon News
Israel
Warplanes
Sound
Barrier
Sidon
Tyre
Al Zahrani
South
Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:22
Naim Qassem: Resistance in Lebanon is not only a project but has become a fundamental pillar
Lebanon News
06:22
Naim Qassem: Resistance in Lebanon is not only a project but has become a fundamental pillar
0
World News
05:47
Kremlin: Putin has no plans to contact Trump after assassination attempt
World News
05:47
Kremlin: Putin has no plans to contact Trump after assassination attempt
0
Lebanon News
05:37
El Sayegh to LBCI: Dialogue needs a facilitator, not a leader
Lebanon News
05:37
El Sayegh to LBCI: Dialogue needs a facilitator, not a leader
0
Middle East News
05:37
UKMTO: Vessel reported being attacked off Yemen's Hodeidah
Middle East News
05:37
UKMTO: Vessel reported being attacked off Yemen's Hodeidah
Learn More