News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Large wildfire spreads toward homes in Bnabil area
Lebanon News
20-11-2025 | 02:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Large wildfire spreads toward homes in Bnabil area
A large fire broke out in the forests of Bnabil in northern Matn, spreading quickly due to strong winds and inching dangerously close to homes.
Residents appealed for army helicopters to intervene and contain the blaze.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Wildfire
Bnabil
Next
Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:25
Berri calls independence a daily test for Lebanon, praises army and southern resilience
Lebanon News
05:25
Berri calls independence a daily test for Lebanon, praises army and southern resilience
0
Lebanon News
05:04
Lebanon expands southern deployment and readies donor initiative, PM tells Bloomberg
Lebanon News
05:04
Lebanon expands southern deployment and readies donor initiative, PM tells Bloomberg
0
Variety and Tech
04:45
Spain court orders Meta to pay media 479 million euros for 'unfair competition'
Variety and Tech
04:45
Spain court orders Meta to pay media 479 million euros for 'unfair competition'
0
Middle East News
04:31
Two Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with SDF, ministry says
Middle East News
04:31
Two Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with SDF, ministry says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:25
Berri calls independence a daily test for Lebanon, praises army and southern resilience
Lebanon News
05:25
Berri calls independence a daily test for Lebanon, praises army and southern resilience
0
Lebanon News
05:04
Lebanon expands southern deployment and readies donor initiative, PM tells Bloomberg
Lebanon News
05:04
Lebanon expands southern deployment and readies donor initiative, PM tells Bloomberg
0
Lebanon News
04:09
Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul
Lebanon News
04:09
Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon
0
World News
2025-10-14
IMF urges China 'rebalance' consumption, forecasts slowing growth
World News
2025-10-14
IMF urges China 'rebalance' consumption, forecasts slowing growth
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24
New Israeli strikes hit Gaza, civil defence says three dead
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24
New Israeli strikes hit Gaza, civil defence says three dead
0
Variety and Tech
01:37
Saudi PIF, SITE, Microsoft sign MOU to explore delivery of sovereign-cloud services in kingdom
Variety and Tech
01:37
Saudi PIF, SITE, Microsoft sign MOU to explore delivery of sovereign-cloud services in kingdom
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
2
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
3
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanese village raises ceasefire concerns, Israeli army claims
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanese village raises ceasefire concerns, Israeli army claims
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks
6
Lebanon News
09:10
Israeli military alerts Tayr Felsay and Aainata residents ahead of planned strikes
Lebanon News
09:10
Israeli military alerts Tayr Felsay and Aainata residents ahead of planned strikes
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details
8
Lebanon News
08:41
Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents
Lebanon News
08:41
Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More