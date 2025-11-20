Large wildfire spreads toward homes in Bnabil area

20-11-2025 | 02:41
Large wildfire spreads toward homes in Bnabil area
0min
Large wildfire spreads toward homes in Bnabil area

A large fire broke out in the forests of Bnabil in northern Matn, spreading quickly due to strong winds and inching dangerously close to homes. 

Residents appealed for army helicopters to intervene and contain the blaze.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Wildfire

Bnabil

Lebanon's finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
