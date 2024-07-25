News
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
2024-07-25 | 05:41
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun
On Thursday, the Naqaa area on the outskirts of the village of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon was subjected to Israeli artillery shelling around noon.
According to the National News Agency, the shelling caused fires to break out in the area, which firefighting teams are working to extinguish.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
South
Israel
Shelling
Aitaroun
