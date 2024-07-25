Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun

2024-07-25 | 05:41
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon&#39;s Aitaroun
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun

On Thursday, the Naqaa area on the outskirts of the village of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon was subjected to Israeli artillery shelling around noon.

According to the National News Agency, the shelling caused fires to break out in the area, which firefighting teams are working to extinguish.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

South

Israel

Shelling

Aitaroun

