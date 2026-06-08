President says Iran still at negotiating table after attacks on Israel halted

Middle East News
08-06-2026 | 08:19
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President says Iran still at negotiating table after attacks on Israel halted
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President says Iran still at negotiating table after attacks on Israel halted

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday said Tehran remained at the negotiating table after halting attacks on Israel following the first exchange of fire since the April truce.

"Diplomacy and defense are the two wings of national power; we have neither left the battlefield nor the negotiating table," Pezeshkian said in a post on X, adding that Tehran "will not retreat in the face of any threat".

AFP

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