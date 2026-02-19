Head of Gaza technocrat committee in Washington for 'Board of Peace' meeting: Palestinian officials

Head of Gaza technocrat committee in Washington for 'Board of Peace' meeting: Palestinian officials

The head of the Palestinian technocratic committee formed to handle day-to-day governance of Gaza, Ali Shaath, was in Washington Thursday to attend the inaugural "Board of Peace" meeting, two Palestinian officials told AFP.

"Ali Shaath... arrived in Washington at dawn today to participate in the Washington meeting of the Board of Peace. Shaath is scheduled to deliver a speech outlining the general framework of his plan for the first 100 days. He is accompanied by the committee's official in charge of the finance portfolio," a source familiar with the committee told AFP.

A committee member confirmed to AFP that Shaath had arrived in Washington.



AFP
 

