Head of Gaza technocrat committee in Washington for 'Board of Peace' meeting: Palestinian officials
World News
19-02-2026 | 07:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Head of Gaza technocrat committee in Washington for 'Board of Peace' meeting: Palestinian officials
The head of the Palestinian technocratic committee formed to handle day-to-day governance of Gaza, Ali Shaath, was in Washington Thursday to attend the inaugural "Board of Peace" meeting, two Palestinian officials told AFP.
"Ali Shaath... arrived in Washington at dawn today to participate in the Washington meeting of the Board of Peace. Shaath is scheduled to deliver a speech outlining the general framework of his plan for the first 100 days. He is accompanied by the committee's official in charge of the finance portfolio," a source familiar with the committee told AFP.
A committee member confirmed to AFP that Shaath had arrived in Washington.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Gaza
Technocrat
Committee
US
Washington
Board of Peace
Meeting
Palestinian
