More airlines cancel Beirut flights amid escalation

Greece's Aegean Airlines and Germany's Condor canceled flights to Beirut on Tuesday, the latest airlines to suspend services to the Lebanese capital in recent days as tensions escalate between Israel and Hezbollah.



Aegean said it would suspend flights until Thursday, while Condor canceled Tuesday's flight from Dusseldorf.



Air France and Lufthansa Group carriers Swiss, Eurowings and Lufthansa announced on Monday flight cancellations.



A number of other carriers have suspended, delayed or canceled some flights, although Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport listed arrivals on Tuesday from airlines including Pegasus, Emirates, Royal Jordanian, EgyptAir, Iran Air, Qatar Airways and Etihad.





Reuters