Israeli Broadcasting Corporation citing a political source: Israeli military operation concludes, awaiting Hezbollah's response
Lebanon News
2024-08-25 | 03:34
Israeli Broadcasting Corporation citing a political source: Israeli military operation concludes, awaiting Hezbollah's response
Israel's military operation has officially come to an end, according to a political source cited by the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation on Sunday.
The source indicated that the next move is now in the hands of Hezbollah, suggesting that the situation's future developments depend on the group's response.
Israeli drone crashes in Akkar area, northern Lebanon
Hezbollah's Secretary-General to speak at 6:00 PM after attack on Israel
Previous
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Lebanon News
02:16
Hezbollah refutes Israeli claims, announces 'successful' completion of drone operation
Lebanon News
23:42
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
Middle East News
2024-08-11
Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit
Lebanon News
08:32
Egyptian President after meeting US Chief of Staff warns of dangers of opening new front in Lebanon
Middle East News
07:59
Israeli army spokesperson: The state of emergency ended, except for the border areas with Lebanon
Middle East News
07:09
Hamas says Hezbollah strikes 'slap in the face' for Israel
Middle East News
07:06
Axios cites Israeli official: Israel is acting alone against Hezbollah but in full coordination with the US
0
Lebanon News
03:34
Israeli Broadcasting Corporation citing a political source: Israeli military operation concludes, awaiting Hezbollah's response
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-09
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
1
Lebanon News
23:42
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure
Lebanon News
02:59
Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
00:50
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began
Middle East News
00:04
Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack
Lebanon News
04:00
Israeli drone crashes in Akkar area, northern Lebanon
