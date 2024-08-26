News
Pope urges 'truth, justice' in Beirut port blast as meets bereaved
Lebanon News
2024-08-26 | 04:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pope urges 'truth, justice' in Beirut port blast as meets bereaved
Pope Francis on Monday called for "truth and justice" over a catastrophic explosion at Beirut's port four years ago, as he met relatives of the victims at the Vatican.
"Together with you, I ask for truth and justice, which has not arrived," he told the closed-door meeting, according to the Vatican.
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
Pope Francis
Beirut
Port Explosion
Vatican
