Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base with Fadi 1 rockets

Lebanon News
2024-09-25 | 00:29

0min
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base with Fadi 1 rockets

Hezbollah announced Wednesday that it launched a barrage of Fadi 1 rockets targeting the Ilaniya military base in northern Israel.

Israeli military targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon after rocket attack in Tel Aviv, spokesperson says
Missile from Lebanon targets Tel Aviv for first time in war, Israeli media report
