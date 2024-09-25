News
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-09-25 | 00:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base with Fadi 1 rockets
Hezbollah announced Wednesday that it launched a barrage of Fadi 1 rockets targeting the Ilaniya military base in northern Israel.
Lebanon News
Israel
Hezbollah
Fadi 1
Rockets
Lebanon
Next
Israeli military targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon after rocket attack in Tel Aviv, spokesperson says
Missile from Lebanon targets Tel Aviv for first time in war, Israeli media report
Previous
