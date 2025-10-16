USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon

16-10-2025 | 13:14
USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon
USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon

USCENTOM issued a statement on Thursday, saying that senior military leaders met to discuss disarmament efforts in South Lebanon.

The statement read, "senior military leaders from the United Nations and three countries gathered October 15 in Naqoura, Lebanon for the 11th Pentalateral meeting where officials aligned priorities for maintaining the cessation of hostilities in southern Lebanon and the disarmament of Lebanese Hezbollah."

"Military leaders from the United States, France, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) discussed the LAF’s continued disarmament operations. The LAF has successfully removed nearly 10,000 rockets, almost 400 missiles, and over 205,000 unexploded ordnance fragments during the past year," it stated.

“Our Lebanese partners continue to lead the way in ensuring the disarmament of Lebanese Hezbollah is successful,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command. “We remain committed to supporting the LAF’s efforts as they work tirelessly to strengthen regional security.”

Last week, Lt. Gen. Joseph Clearfield became the senior U.S. military representative in Lebanon and chairman of the Mechanism during a ceremony in Beirut.

The Mechanism was established in November 2024 and is responsible for monitoring, verifying and assisting the enforcement of commitments made by Israel and Lebanon, including disarming Lebanese Hezbollah.

“We are working with the LAF, UNIFIL, and our French and international partners to ensure the success of the cessation framework,” said Clearfield. “We have a shared interest in preserving peace and stability in Lebanon.”
 
Read the full statement here.

LBCI Next
UNIFIL chief assures President Aoun that force reduction won’t affect coordination or army support
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
LBCI Previous

