Hezbollah strikes Israel's Kiryat Ata settlement with Fadi 1 rockets

Lebanon News
2024-09-27 | 02:56
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Kiryat Ata settlement with Fadi 1 rockets
0min
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Kiryat Ata settlement with Fadi 1 rockets

Hezbollah announced Friday that it launched a barrage of Fadi 1 rockets targeting the Kiryat Ata settlement in northern Israel.

