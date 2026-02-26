Iran-US talks to resume Thursday around 1700 GMT: Foreign ministry

Middle East News
26-02-2026 | 09:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran-US talks to resume Thursday around 1700 GMT: Foreign ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran-US talks to resume Thursday around 1700 GMT: Foreign ministry

Iranian and U.S. delegations have held consultations with their respective capitals during a pause in Thursday's talks which will resume around 1700 GMT, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said.

"Both delegations needed to carry out consultations with their respective capitals," Esmaeil Baqaei told state TV, adding that "the talks will resume around 17:30 or 18:00 pm local time," around 1630 to 1700 GMT.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

talks

resume

Thursday

around

Foreign

ministry

LBCI Next
Israel aims to bring 'permanent demographic change' to West Bank, Gaza: UN
Crimes against humanity complaint filed in Switzerland against Iran deputy minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:02

Oman FM says Iran-US talks pause, to resume later Thursday

LBCI
Middle East News
04:24

US talks to focus solely on nuclear issue: Iran foreign ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-29

Iran's foreign minister to visit Turkey for talks on tensions with US

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-15

Iran FM heads to Geneva for second round of nuclear talks with US: Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:52

Israel aims to bring 'permanent demographic change' to West Bank, Gaza: UN

LBCI
World News
08:52

Crimes against humanity complaint filed in Switzerland against Iran deputy minister

LBCI
World News
08:06

Iran, US hold talks in push to avert war

LBCI
World News
08:02

Oman FM says Iran-US talks pause, to resume later Thursday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-18

Lebanese army chief meets French counterpart to boost military cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-11

LBCI footage reveals structural cracks beneath at-risk buildings in Tripoli — video

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Good news for Lebanon’s diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16

'Digital criminal' exposed in Lebanon? Social media account behind company-targeting blackmail trend

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Good news for Lebanon’s diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

French Envoy visits Port of Beirut to discuss IMEC integration

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah Radwan Force infrastructure in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Israel army says struck eight Hezbollah compounds in east Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:52

Mediator Oman says US, Iran open to 'new and creative ideas'

LBCI
World News
09:41

Melania Trump to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council: White House

LBCI
World News
06:43

UN nuclear watchdog chief at Iran-US talks: Source close to negotiations

LBCI
Middle East News
09:20

Iran-US talks to resume Thursday around 1700 GMT: Foreign ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More