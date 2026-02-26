Iran-US talks to resume Thursday around 1700 GMT: Foreign ministry

Iranian and U.S. delegations have held consultations with their respective capitals during a pause in Thursday's talks which will resume around 1700 GMT, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said.



"Both delegations needed to carry out consultations with their respective capitals," Esmaeil Baqaei told state TV, adding that "the talks will resume around 17:30 or 18:00 pm local time," around 1630 to 1700 GMT.



AFP