Italian PM says firing on Lebanon UN peacekeepers 'not acceptable'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned as unacceptable Friday Israeli fire against U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon, where Italy has more than 1,000 troops.



"Gunfire fired by Israeli forces hit UNIFIL mission headquarters and two Italian bases... It is not acceptable; it violates what is established under UN resolution 1701," which governs the peacekeepers' presence, Meloni said at a summit of European and Mediterranean leaders in Cyprus.



AFP