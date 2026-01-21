Syria's Rifaat al-Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88

Middle East News
21-01-2026 | 06:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria&#39;s Rifaat al-Assad, the &#39;butcher of Hama&#39;, dies at 88
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria's Rifaat al-Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88

Rifaat al-Assad, the brother of the late Syrian President Hafez al-Assad known by critics as the "butcher of Hama" for crushing an Islamist uprising in the city in 1982 before unsuccessfully challenging for power and going into exile, died on Tuesday.

He was 88. He died in the United Arab Emirates, two sources with knowledge of his passing said.

A former army officer who helped Hafez al-Assad seize power in a 1970 coup and establish his iron rule, Rifaat continued to harbour presidential ambitions during years of exile spent mostly in France. 

He returned to Syria in 2021, before fleeing again in 2024 following the ouster of his nephew, President Bashar al-Assad.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Rifaat

al-Assad,

'butcher

Hama',

LBCI Next
Syria says seven soldiers killed after Kurdish force targets arms factory
Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-24

Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-15

Canadian dies 'at hands of Iranian authorities': Ottawa

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-17

Iran's Khamenei says authorities 'must break the back of the seditionists'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-20

Syria Kurdish official says deal with Damascus has 'no validity at the moment'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Syria says seven soldiers killed after Kurdish force targets arms factory

LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
Middle East News
05:14

Erdogan says Kurdish forces in Syria must disband and lay down arms immediately

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Widow of Iran's last shah tells AFP 'no turning back' after protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-19

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-11

Iran President to address economic situation, 'people's demands' in interview: State TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-20

Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
World News
10:26

Chernobyl nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian power grid after Russian strikes: Director

LBCI
Middle East News
03:34

Netanyahu accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza “Board of Peace”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More