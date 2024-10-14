Lebanon's Health Ministry updates death toll: 2,309 killed and 10,782 injured since conflict began

Lebanon News
2024-10-14 | 11:21
High views
Lebanon&#39;s Health Ministry updates death toll: 2,309 killed and 10,782 injured since conflict began
0min
Lebanon's Health Ministry updates death toll: 2,309 killed and 10,782 injured since conflict began

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry announced in a statement that Sunday's Israeli airstrikes on many regions of Lebanon killed three people and injured 84 others.

In South Lebanon, the ministry reported that three people were killed and 48 were injured.

In Nabatieh, 29 people were wounded, and five were also injured in Bekaa.

However, in Baalbek-Hermel, two individuals were injured.

The overall death toll since the start of the aggression now stands at 2,309 killed, with 10,782 injured. 

