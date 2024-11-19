News
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-19 | 02:21
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs
In the early hours of Tuesday, an Israeli drone strike hit a four-story residential building in the Chiyah area of Beirut's southern suburbs.
Emergency and civil defense teams immediately launched rescue operations, as several people were trapped under the rubble.
Lebanon News
Chiyah
Israel
Drone
Strike
Building
