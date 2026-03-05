Erdogan to Macron: Turkey seeks to bring Iranian issue back to the negotiating table

The office of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday that the Turkish president told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a phone call that Turkey is making intensive efforts to create the necessary conditions for diplomacy and to return to negotiations regarding Iran.



In a statement, the office added that Erdoğan warned that a prolonged conflict in Iran would become a source of instability for the region and the world.



He also noted that the ongoing tensions in the region require stronger defense cooperation among member states of NATO.



Reuters