Sri Lanka evacuates crew of second Iranian ship
Middle East News
05-03-2026 | 11:35
Sri Lanka evacuates crew of second Iranian ship
Sri Lanka evacuated 208 crew members of an Iranian navy vessel on Thursday, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said, a day after a U.S. submarine struck and sank another Iranian frigate.
He said Sri Lanka's navy will also take over the second vessel and shift it to the northeastern port of Trincomalee for safe keeping amid fears that could be target for attack.
