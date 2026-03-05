Sri Lanka evacuates crew of second Iranian ship

Middle East News
05-03-2026 | 11:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sri Lanka evacuates crew of second Iranian ship
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Sri Lanka evacuates crew of second Iranian ship

Sri Lanka evacuated 208 crew members of an Iranian navy vessel on Thursday, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said, a day after a U.S. submarine struck and sank another Iranian frigate.

He said Sri Lanka's navy  will also take over the second vessel and shift it to the northeastern port of Trincomalee for safe keeping amid fears that could be target for attack.

AFP

Middle East News

Lanka

evacuates

second

Iranian

LBCI Next
Erdogan to Macron: Turkey seeks to bring Iranian issue back to the negotiating table
Iran thanks Saudi for not allowing territory to be used during war: Ambassador to AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-04

Sri Lanka recovers 87 bodies of Iranians from sunk frigate

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

UAE intercepted second round of Iranian missile attacks: Defense ministry

LBCI
World News
03:32

Iranian sailors recovering in Sri Lankan hospital after US submarine attack: Authorities

LBCI
World News
2026-01-07

Moscow demands US allow swift return of seized tanker's Russian crew

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:29

Israel announces 'next phase' in Iran war, promises 'more surprises'

LBCI
Middle East News
14:06

Israel army chief says over 60 percent of Iran's missile launchers destroyed

LBCI
Middle East News
13:45

Iran state TV says drones struck aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:19

Macron urges sides to prevent new war in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:06

Israel army chief says over 60 percent of Iran's missile launchers destroyed

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:18

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Zahle-Karak highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Israel issues urgent evacuation warning for seven towns in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-27

Germany advises 'urgently' against travel to Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Israeli army issues immediate evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
04:47

Spain says to send frigate to Cyprus after drone strike

LBCI
Middle East News
10:15

Israel far-right minister warns Beirut suburb faces devastation like Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:52

US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:18

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Zahle-Karak highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

LBCI sources: Air traffic normal at Beirut airport with no canceled flights

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More