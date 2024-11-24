Hezbollah says it destroyed six Israeli tanks in Biyyadah, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-24 | 11:46
High views
Hezbollah says it destroyed six Israeli tanks in Biyyadah, South Lebanon
Hezbollah says it destroyed six Israeli tanks in Biyyadah, South Lebanon

Hezbollah said it destroyed six Israeli Merkava tanks in Biyyadah in South Lebanon on Sunday afternoon, five of them in the strategic coastal area of Biyyadah.

Hezbollah fighters "destroyed" five Israeli tanks "on the eastern outskirts of the town of Biyyadah" including one that had "attempted to advance to withdraw one of the destroyed tanks," also knocking out a sixth Merkava tank in the Deir Mimas area close to the border, the group said in separate statements.


AFP

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Israeli

Tanks

Biyyadah

South Lebanon

