News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
Lebanon News
01-02-2025 | 12:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
The Armenian Orthodox Diocese in Lebanon mourned the passing of Archimandrite Anania Koganian, the head of the Bekaa Diocese, calling for the harshest penalties against those responsible for his death.
In a statement, the diocese expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, saying: “With great sadness and grief, the Armenian Orthodox Diocese in Lebanon announces the passing of Archimandrite Anania Koganian to the embrace of the Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 1, 2025, following a painful incident and a fatal attack. We urge security authorities to take immediate and strict measures to apprehend the perpetrators, impose the harshest penalties, and prevent such attacks from happening again.”
Lebanon News
Armenian
Orthodox
Diocese
Punishment
Perpetrators
Murder
Archimandrite
Next
Israeli army burns homes in South Lebanon's Aitaroun during withdrawal
Ceasefire violations: Israeli strikes on Lebanon seen as pressure tactic ahead of February 18 deadline
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:35
Mikati urges investigation over murder of Archimandrite
Lebanon News
09:35
Mikati urges investigation over murder of Archimandrite
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-02
Israeli Finance Minister calls for occupation of Gaza and eradication of Hamas: Israeli Radio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-02
Israeli Finance Minister calls for occupation of Gaza and eradication of Hamas: Israeli Radio
0
Middle East News
2024-11-17
Israel sends draft orders to more members of ultra-Orthodox community
Middle East News
2024-11-17
Israel sends draft orders to more members of ultra-Orthodox community
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-28
Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-28
Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry
0
Lebanon News
12:02
Civil Defense recovers three bodies in search operations in South Lebanon's Khiam and Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
12:02
Civil Defense recovers three bodies in search operations in South Lebanon's Khiam and Aita al-Shaab
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:09
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
Lebanon News
12:09
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
Israeli drone drops bomb near Lebanese army and civilians in Yaroun, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
Israeli drone drops bomb near Lebanese army and civilians in Yaroun, south Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Syria monitor says Islamic State group kills 54 fleeing soldiers
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Syria monitor says Islamic State group kills 54 fleeing soldiers
0
World News
2025-01-28
US sends dozens of Patriot missiles from Israel to Ukraine: Axios
World News
2025-01-28
US sends dozens of Patriot missiles from Israel to Ukraine: Axios
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:35
Mikati urges investigation over murder of Archimandrite
Lebanon News
09:35
Mikati urges investigation over murder of Archimandrite
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry
3
Lebanon News
12:09
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
Lebanon News
12:09
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
4
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli army burns homes in South Lebanon's Aitaroun during withdrawal
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli army burns homes in South Lebanon's Aitaroun during withdrawal
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
6
Lebanon News
07:27
Ahmad Hariri: The 2026 parliamentary elections will mark Future Movement's return
Lebanon News
07:27
Ahmad Hariri: The 2026 parliamentary elections will mark Future Movement's return
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
8
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army deploys in Aitaroun and other southern villages amid Israeli attack
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army deploys in Aitaroun and other southern villages amid Israeli attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More