Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite

01-02-2025 | 12:09
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
0min
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite

The Armenian Orthodox Diocese in Lebanon mourned the passing of Archimandrite Anania Koganian, the head of the Bekaa Diocese, calling for the harshest penalties against those responsible for his death.  
 
In a statement, the diocese expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, saying: “With great sadness and grief, the Armenian Orthodox Diocese in Lebanon announces the passing of Archimandrite Anania Koganian to the embrace of the Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 1, 2025, following a painful incident and a fatal attack. We urge security authorities to take immediate and strict measures to apprehend the perpetrators, impose the harshest penalties, and prevent such attacks from happening again.”

