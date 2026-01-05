US sending Witkoff, Kushner to Ukraine talks in Paris: White House official

05-01-2026 | 10:58
US sending Witkoff, Kushner to Ukraine talks in Paris: White House official
US sending Witkoff, Kushner to Ukraine talks in Paris: White House official

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will attend a meeting of Ukraine's allies in Paris this week, a White House official told AFP on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the meeting of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" on Tuesday to discuss security guarantees as part of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

AFP

