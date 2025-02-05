Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release

Lebanon News
05-02-2025
High views
Lebanon&#39;s president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release
0min
Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged France to support Lebanon’s call for a full Israeli withdrawal from recently occupied territory and to press Israel to halt ceasefire violations.

In a meeting with French Ambassador Hervé Magro and deputy chairman of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, Brigadier Guillaume Ponchin, Aoun also called on France to push for the release of Lebanese detainees by the February 18 deadline.
 

Lebanon

France

Israel

Joseph Aoun

Hervé Magro

Brigadier Guillaume Ponchin

Download now the LBCI mobile app
