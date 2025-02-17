News
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI
Lebanon News
17-02-2025 | 05:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI
The Israeli airstrike that targeted a car near the northern entrance of Sidon, South Lebanon, on Monday, killed Mohammad Shahin, a senior central military commander in Hamas, a security source told LBCI.
Lebanon News
Hamas
Mohammad Shahin
Israel
Airstrike
Sidon
