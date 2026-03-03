Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon supports state authority, says Lebanese Army is required to act

A meeting between President Joseph Aoun and representatives of the Quintet committee concluded Tuesday with discussions focused on the latest security developments and efforts to contain escalating tensions.



Speaking after the talks, Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Alaa Moussa said the discussions addressed the current situation and Lebanon's vision for dealing with it amid ongoing risks. He said the president outlined steps to contain tensions and minimize further damage to the country.



Moussa said the talks also covered the role of the Quintet and coordination mechanisms to avoid additional harm to Lebanon, as well as the Lebanese Army's tasks in the coming phase and measures the state is expected to take.



"We reaffirmed our support for the Lebanese state at this stage and our full backing for Cabinet decisions," Moussa said, stressing rejection of any action outside Lebanese legitimacy. He added that diplomacy remains the safest path to protecting Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty.



He also reiterated support for the Lebanese Army, noting that a planned conference in France to support the army will be held when circumstances allow.



"All parties support the decision of the Lebanese state," Moussa said. Regarding continued rocket fire by Hezbollah, he said the Lebanese Army is required to act on the matter. According to Moussa, President Aoun confirmed that the army is continuing to implement the second phase of its security plan without retreat.