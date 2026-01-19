Iran's foreign minister will not be attending the Davos summit in Switzerland this week, the organisers said Monday, stressing it would not be "right" after the recent deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran.



"The Iranian Foreign Minister will not be attending Davos," the World Economic Forum said on X, adding that "although he was invited last fall, the tragic loss of lives of civilians in Iran over the past few weeks means that it is not right for the Iranian government to be represented at Davos this year."



AFP