Israeli army fires at French UNIFIL patrol near Rmeish in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
29-03-2025 | 12:43
High views
Israeli army fires at French UNIFIL patrol near Rmeish in South Lebanon

A foot patrol of the French unit operating within the UNIFIL reserve force came under fire from an Israeli army position while inspecting an earth barrier recently erected by Israeli forces in the Wadi Qatmoun area, on the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Rmeish, according to the National News Agency (NNA).  

