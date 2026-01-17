News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
News Bulletin Reports
17-01-2026 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
4
min
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The quiet change of course by a single U.S. naval asset has once again pushed the Middle East to the forefront of strategic speculation.
The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier has altered its trajectory and is moving toward the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, a time when the region is rife with questions and short on clear answers. Multiple U.S. media reports say Washington has decided to redeploy the carrier strike group from the Indo-Pacific toward the Middle East, alongside the continued presence of U.S. destroyers in the Arabian Gulf and the Arabian Sea.
Officially, the movements are described as measures to strengthen deterrence and protect U.S. forces and allies. At the same time, the White House has been keen to send political signals suggesting that the option of a direct strike against Iran is either frozen or postponed. At first glance, the buildup at sea appears to trace the outline of a potential military strike.
However, U.S. military history suggests a more complex picture. Visible troop and naval movements are not always a roadmap to an attack.
At times, they serve as deterrent messages; at others, as protective umbrellas for bases and allies; or as part of a broader strategy of ambiguity and deception. The point is not to dismiss the seriousness of the deployment, but to challenge the widespread assumption that the arrival of an aircraft carrier necessarily means an imminent strike launched from its deck.
A recent example still resonates. During the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, public and media attention focused intensely on the island of Diego Garcia, where U.S. B-2 bombers were deployed. That presence later appeared to be a strategic decoy, drawing attention eastward, while the main B-2 force took off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.
From there, the bombers carried out long-range strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, without public awareness until the mission was completed. The air operation coincided with the launch of Tomahawk cruise missiles from a U.S. submarine, underscoring that the decisive blow came from elsewhere, not from where the world's cameras were trained.
A similar pattern emerged in 2013, during the Obama administration's confrontation with Syria. At the time, U.S. destroyers in the Mediterranean were widely seen as poised for immediate action if a strike order was given. Instead, after pressure, threats, and military preparations, the crisis shifted onto a diplomatic track focused on Syria's chemical weapons, once again demonstrating that military movements can be as much a tool of negotiation as of combat readiness.
Against this backdrop, current U.S. deployments should not be read as a definitive compass pointing toward war, but as part of a dense signaling game.
Strikes do not always come from where attention is focused, and decisions are rarely made where they are most anticipated.
Between seas crowded with possibilities and skies open to every scenario, one constant remains: Washington is keeping all options on the table, while leaving its rivals—and the region as a whole—to speculate.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
USS Abraham Lincoln
Carrier
Middle East
Force
Message
Deterrence
US
Next
Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure
Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-25
Israeli military says it killed a member of Iran’s Quds Force in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-12-25
Israeli military says it killed a member of Iran’s Quds Force in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-08
Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-08
Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV concludes Beirut visit: Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV concludes Beirut visit: Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-25
Hamas to hand over the remains of a hostage to Israel on Tuesday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-25
Hamas to hand over the remains of a hostage to Israel on Tuesday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-16
Fast-track support: UNIFIL exit drives urgent push to reinforce Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-16
Fast-track support: UNIFIL exit drives urgent push to reinforce Lebanese Army
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-16
Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-16
Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15
Security upgrades: Beirut Port modernization draws US attention
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15
Security upgrades: Beirut Port modernization draws US attention
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15
Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15
Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-09
PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance
Lebanon News
2025-12-09
PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30
Roland Khoury: A homecoming after two months in detention
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30
Roland Khoury: A homecoming after two months in detention
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-08
Hali Rahbani, son of legendary singer Fairuz, dies at 68
Lebanon News
2026-01-08
Hali Rahbani, son of legendary singer Fairuz, dies at 68
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:27
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions
Lebanon News
08:27
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52
Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52
Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office
4
Middle East News
04:55
US envoy to meet head of Syrian Kurdish forces in Erbil: Iraqi Kurdistan presidency
Middle East News
04:55
US envoy to meet head of Syrian Kurdish forces in Erbil: Iraqi Kurdistan presidency
5
Middle East News
06:50
Trump invites Turkey's Erdogan to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'
Middle East News
06:50
Trump invites Turkey's Erdogan to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'
6
Middle East News
07:12
Iran's Khamenei says authorities 'must break the back of the seditionists'
Middle East News
07:12
Iran's Khamenei says authorities 'must break the back of the seditionists'
7
Middle East News
09:12
Syria Kurds order curfew in Raqa area as govt forces advance
Middle East News
09:12
Syria Kurds order curfew in Raqa area as govt forces advance
8
World News
11:43
Trump says to levy tariffs on European nations until US can acquire Greenland
World News
11:43
Trump says to levy tariffs on European nations until US can acquire Greenland
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More