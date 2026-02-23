News
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
23-02-2026 | 06:47
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon evacuated dozens of its staff members on Monday through Beirut’s airport as a precautionary measure amid anticipated regional developments, sources told LBCI.
The move was described as preventive and linked to expectations of possible escalation in the region.
Information obtained by LBCI indicates that the embassy may issue a statement to clarify the measure and outline any potential impact related to the step.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United States
Embassy
Beirut
Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks
Previous
