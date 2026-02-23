US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
23-02-2026 | 06:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources

The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon evacuated dozens of its staff members on Monday through Beirut’s airport as a precautionary measure amid anticipated regional developments, sources told LBCI.

The move was described as preventive and linked to expectations of possible escalation in the region.

Information obtained by LBCI indicates that the embassy may issue a statement to clarify the measure and outline any potential impact related to the step.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United States

Embassy

Beirut

Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-12

LBCI sources: Financial prosecutor questions Beirut Airport customs staff over data tampering

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-05

Morocco evacuates 143,000 people in northwest as flood precaution, interior ministry says

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-26

Russia withdrawing troops from airport in northeast Syria: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-28

US Embassy in Beirut to close December 1–2 for Pope Leo XIV’s visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-01

One person killed in Iran protests over economic woes

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-03

Iranian police say 139 foreigners arrested over unrest in Yazd province

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Ramco halts waste collection in Beirut, Metn, and Keserwan pending reopening of Jdeideh landfill

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-18

Israel strikes multiple areas across Lebanon; army says it hit alleged Hezbollah sites

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks

LBCI
World News
09:52

'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Iran FM says 'good chance' of diplomatic solution to US standoff

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More