Parliamentary elections clock ticks: Lebanon continues to face diaspora vote dispute
News Bulletin Reports
27-02-2026 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Parliamentary elections clock ticks: Lebanon continues to face diaspora vote dispute
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
With roughly two and a half months remaining before Lebanon's scheduled parliamentary elections, uncertainty persists over whether the vote will be held on time.
Publicly, political leaders have voiced support for conducting the elections as planned. Members of the Quintet committee of countries have also described the matter as a domestic Lebanese issue.
However, privately, political calculations appear to differ, with some factions seen as less enthusiastic about proceeding.
The latest dispute has centered on the voting rights of Lebanese expatriates. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam cited an opinion by the State Council's Legislation and Consultation Authority supporting the participation of expatriates abroad, as occurred in the previous two election cycles, and the suspension of the 16th electoral district, which allocates six seats to the diaspora.
His remarks were swiftly challenged by lawmaker Ali Hassan Khalil, political aide to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. In a post on X, Khalil expressed surprise at Salam's reference to suspending the 16th district. He argued that a prime minister with a judicial background should be particularly committed to upholding existing legal texts rather than interpreting them politically.
Khalil said a law cannot be suspended by statement nor amended by interpretation, but only through new legislation enacted in accordance with constitutional procedures. Any reading to the contrary, he said, undermines the principle of legality and the executive branch's duty to apply the law as written.
The exchange highlights a broader political dispute with constitutional implications, likely to intensify in the coming weeks. Clarification from both parliament and the government may be required to avoid challenges to the legitimacy of the vote before the Constitutional Council.
Diplomatic sources say questions have also been raised by more than one ambassador from the Quintet committee regarding the feasibility of holding elections while weapons remain outside state control north of the Litani River.
No official statement has endorsed that view, but the remarks have fueled speculation that postponing the elections could be considered if conditions are deemed unsuitable.
President Joseph Aoun, Salam, and Berri have all publicly reaffirmed their commitment to holding the elections. Still, parliament and the government face pressure to resolve legal ambiguities that could open the door to appeals against the results.
Lebanon has previously extended parliament's mandate, notably in 2013, 2014, and 2017. As the May deadline approaches, the question remains whether the elections will proceed as scheduled, face a short technical delay of two months, or be postponed through another extension of parliament's term.
