Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
27-05-2025 | 05:52
Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon
Vehicles from the Lebanese Army’s Intervention Regiment, accompanied by the Intelligence Directorate (Tebnine office) and bulldozers from the Engineering Regiment, headed to the Kroum al-Mrah area east of Meiss El Jabal to remove the earthen barrier built by the Israeli army Monday night on Lebanese territory.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Army
Israel
Barrier
South Lebanon
Meiss El Jabal
