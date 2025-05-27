Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
27-05-2025 | 05:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon

Vehicles from the Lebanese Army’s Intervention Regiment, accompanied by the Intelligence Directorate (Tebnine office) and bulldozers from the Engineering Regiment, headed to the Kroum al-Mrah area east of Meiss El Jabal to remove the earthen barrier built by the Israeli army Monday night on Lebanese territory.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Army

Israel

Barrier

South Lebanon

Meiss El Jabal

LBCI Next
Lebanese Finance Minister meets Saudi Ambassador to discuss reform progress and bilateral ties
PM Salam at Arab Media Summit: Lebanon rises from crisis, seeks sovereignty, reform, and Arab partnership
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-02

Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Israeli force withdraws from outskirts of Meiss El Jabal after seizing Lebanese land

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-01

Israeli strike on Meiss El Jabal kills one, injures another: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-01

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Meiss El Jabal–Blida road, casualties reported

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Lebanon's Defense Minister stresses importance of UNIFIL mandate renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Blaze erupts for second day at Tyre Coast Nature Reserve, prompting swift firefighting response

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Lebanese Finance Minister meets Saudi Ambassador to discuss reform progress and bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

PM Salam at Arab Media Summit: Lebanon rises from crisis, seeks sovereignty, reform, and Arab partnership

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Figures show lower turnout in most North Lebanon districts compared to 2016

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Following meeting with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, PM Salam tells LBCI Lebanon is advancing toward e-government with UAE support

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Saudi Ambassador meets Lebanese Finance Minister to discuss economic reforms and investment ties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

PM Salam to Sky News Arabia: The region has had enough of US-Iranian polarization

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Israeli force withdraws from outskirts of Meiss El Jabal after seizing Lebanese land

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Following meeting with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, PM Salam tells LBCI Lebanon is advancing toward e-government with UAE support

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More