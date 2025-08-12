News
MP Bassil says Lebanon must withdraw from 'axis conflict,' state must have exclusive arms control
Lebanon News
12-08-2025 | 12:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Bassil says Lebanon must withdraw from 'axis conflict,' state must have exclusive arms control
The head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, emphasized that any weapon outside the state's jurisdiction is an illegal weapon, whether it belongs to Lebanese or non-Lebanese organizations.
In a press conference, he said: "Having illegal weapons can be justified in the case of legitimate self-defense and land liberation and if the state itself authorizes it, according to its constitution and laws, which was the case from 1990 until 2025."
He stressed that Lebanon must withdraw from the 'axis conflict' by restricting weapons to the hands of the state.
Bassil denounced attempts at internal strife and isolation of any Lebanese component, calling for the obligation to embrace any group that feels anxious from inside or outside.
He emphasized the FPM's rejection of threatening weapons to obstruct the arms control process, calling for a gradual solution in the control process according to the army's capabilities, so that the arms can be utilized instead of being destroyed.
Bassil said: “The government took confidence based on its ministerial statement, which includes the exclusivity of weapons, and the executive measures remain one of its tasks, and it has started to implement them. Based on the parliament's decision of whether or not to withhold confidence from it, and since it has not done so, the government still has the confidence of the parliament, regardless of our position.”
''The ruling authority is required to translate its positions on Syrian refugees and Palestinian weapons and to determine the nature of relations with Syria,'' he stated.
Bassil emphasized FPM's support for maintaining the best relations with the United States and capitalizing on this relationship.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Free Patriotic Movement
Israel
Bassil
Politics
Next
Syrian Foreign Ministry says to LBCI the country is open to cooperating with Lebanon
New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South
Previous
Learn More