Israeli drone strike in Al Tiri injures schoolchildren, driver: NNA

Lebanon News
19-11-2025 | 01:26
High views
Israeli drone strike in Al Tiri injures schoolchildren, driver: NNA
Israeli drone strike in Al Tiri injures schoolchildren, driver: NNA

The National News Agency reported that an Israeli strike targeted a car in the southern town of Al Tiri on Wednesday, coinciding with the passing of a school bus directly behind the vehicle.

According to the agency, the blast injured several students on board as well as the bus driver. 
 
Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced that the strike killed one person and injured eleven others.

