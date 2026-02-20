US Supreme Court swayed by 'foreign interests' in tariff ruling: Trump

20-02-2026 | 13:34
US Supreme Court swayed by 'foreign interests' in tariff ruling: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday accused the country's Supreme Court of being influenced by "foreign interests" after it ruled that his sweeping global tariffs are illegal.

"It's my opinion that the court has been swayed by foreign interests," Trump told journalists.

AFP

