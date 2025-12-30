Lebanese Defense Minister meets US Ambassador

Lebanon News
30-12-2025 | 07:57
High views
LBCI
Lebanese Defense Minister meets US Ambassador
2min
Lebanese Defense Minister meets US Ambassador

Lebanon's Defense Minister, Major General Michel Mnassa, met Tuesday with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Yarzeh for a courtesy and introductory visit, during which bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed.

Ambassador Issa reaffirmed Washington's commitment to continuing its support for the Lebanese state and its institutions, with a particular focus on the Lebanese Army. He stressed that U.S. assistance remains a key element in strengthening Lebanon’s security and stability.

For his part, Mnassa thanked the United States for its ongoing support to Lebanon and the Lebanese Army, highlighting in particular the U.S. military assistance program. He expressed hope that this support would be further strengthened and expanded across various sectors in the coming period.

The meeting also included a review of developments in South Lebanon amid the ongoing deployment of the Lebanese Army. 

Mnassa emphasized the role of the ceasefire monitoring committee in supporting stability and enhancing coordination, noting that these efforts enable the army to carry out its duties effectively.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Defense

Minister

Michel Mnassa

US

Ambassador

Michel Issa

