Lebanon’s finance ministry issues tax notice on Sayrafa transactions

Lebanon News
30-12-2025 | 08:39
Lebanon's finance ministry issues tax notice on Sayrafa transactions
0min
Lebanon’s finance ministry issues tax notice on Sayrafa transactions

The Ministry of Finance has issued a circular requiring individuals and legal entities to declare and pay taxes on profits generated from transactions carried out on the Sayrafa platform, in line with Article 93 of Law No. 324 dated February 12, 2024 (the 2024 state budget law).

In the circular, the ministry said that taxpayers whose total Sayrafa transactions exceeded $15,000 over the years 2021, 2022, and 2023 are required to declare and pay the exceptional tax and applicable penalties by January 15, 2026, in order to avoid prosecution under tax evasion laws.

The ministry added that once the deadline expires, the tax administration will begin auditing information received from Banque du Liban and other relevant authorities regarding Sayrafa transactions. 

Those who fail to meet their tax obligations will be referred to the financial public prosecutor.

