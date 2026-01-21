Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour

21-01-2026 | 10:31
Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour
Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour

Israeli airstrikes hit buildings that had been placed under threat in the towns of Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour in south Lebanon.

The strikes came after the Israeli army had issued warnings earlier, calling on residents to evacuate specific areas in the three towns, citing the presence of what it described as Hezbollah military infrastructure.

