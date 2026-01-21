Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan

21-01-2026 | 12:15
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan

The Lebanese Army said Israeli attacks and violations against Lebanon are continuing, targeting civilian buildings and homes in several areas, most recently in southern villages, in what it described as a blatant breach of Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and the ceasefire agreement, as well as U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

In a statement, the army said the attacks it condemned were hindering its efforts and obstructing the completion of its operational plan, while also intimidating civilians. The military said the strikes have resulted in civilian casualties, including deaths and injuries, and have forced dozens of families to flee after losing their homes.

The army warned that the continued attacks are negatively affecting stability in the region, stressing that such violations undermine efforts to maintain calm and enforce the terms of the cessation of hostilities.

