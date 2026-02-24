Ukraine allies urge Russia to agree to 'unconditional ceasefire'

24-02-2026 | 11:39
Ukraine allies urge Russia to agree to &#39;unconditional ceasefire&#39;
Ukraine allies urge Russia to agree to 'unconditional ceasefire'

More than 30 leaders in the "coalition of the willing" supporting Ukraine on Tuesday urged Russia to agree to an "unconditional ceasefire," on the fourth anniversary of Moscow's invasion.

Countries including Britain, France and Germany called on Moscow to engage in peace talks "in a meaningful way, and to agree to a full, unconditional ceasefire," according to a statement released by Berlin after the group met virtually.



