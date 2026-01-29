Magnitude 2.8 earthquake recorded off Lebanon's Damour coast

Lebanon News
29-01-2026 | 03:30
High views
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake recorded off Lebanon&#39;s Damour coast
0min
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake recorded off Lebanon's Damour coast

Lebanon's National Center for Geophysics said a 2.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Damour early Thursday.

The tremor occurred at 6:34 a.m. and was located in the sea off the coastal town south of Beirut. 

Lebanon News

Magnitude

Earthquake

Lebanon

Damour

Coast

