News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar AlOmer
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises
News Bulletin Reports
15-02-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The government is set to decide at Monday’s Cabinet session whether to approve salary increases for public sector employees who have been demanding them for years to offset inflation and the losses they have suffered, based on studies conducted by Lebanon’s Finance Ministry.
After approving the budget last January without granting salary increases — despite protests near Parliament — the government requested time to study wage adjustments.
That deadline has expired, and the issue has returned to the Cabinet.
Sources told LBCI that the finance minister and his team will present three financial scenarios developed after meetings and studies with the central bank, the Civil Service Board, and the Defense and Interior ministries.
Each scenario includes a proposed increase, its estimated cost to the state, and suggested funding sources.
The Finance Ministry has declined to disclose the figures before they are discussed, but confirmed that the aim is to approve an increase before the end of the month. The final decision rests with the Cabinet.
The main reason for caution is the high cost. The number of public sector employees, both active and retired, is close to 330,000. Any increase of $100 per month per employee would amount to roughly $400 million annually — a significant figure for a budget already under strain.
The government says any unfunded increase would negatively affect everyone, either through new taxes and fees or through pressure on the Lebanese lira and rising inflation, which would quickly erode the value of the raise.
It therefore stresses, in coordination with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the need to secure clear funding sources before taking any decision to preserve fiscal stability.
Meanwhile, public sector employees are awaiting the outcome of the Cabinet session and will link any action to the results of the discussions.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Salary
Public Sector
Increase
Pay
Cabinet
Economy
Budget
Finance
Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-31
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-31
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-11
Uncertain path for financial gap law raises pressure on Lebanon’s banks — what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-11
Uncertain path for financial gap law raises pressure on Lebanon’s banks — what’s next?
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-26
Lebanon’s Cabinet resumes talks on financial reform and deposit recovery
Lebanon News
2025-12-26
Lebanon’s Cabinet resumes talks on financial reform and deposit recovery
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-19
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister calls for private sector role to boost state revenues at Beirut 1 conference
Lebanon News
2025-11-19
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister calls for private sector role to boost state revenues at Beirut 1 conference
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel wary as second round of Washington-Tehran nuclear talks approaches
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel wary as second round of Washington-Tehran nuclear talks approaches
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-14
The 62nd Munich Security Conference: Security in an era of global redesign
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-14
The 62nd Munich Security Conference: Security in an era of global redesign
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-14
Saad Hariri pledges political return as supporters flood Martyrs’ Square
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-14
Saad Hariri pledges political return as supporters flood Martyrs’ Square
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-04
Judges Jamal Hajjar and Tarek Bitar meet to review developments in Beirut port blast investigation
Lebanon News
2026-02-04
Judges Jamal Hajjar and Tarek Bitar meet to review developments in Beirut port blast investigation
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-21
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
Lebanon News
2026-01-21
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-28
Lebanese army delegation visits Washington — what lies ahead for US support?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-28
Lebanese army delegation visits Washington — what lies ahead for US support?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-11
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-11
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:31
Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad gunmen in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:31
Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad gunmen in eastern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
11:35
Lebanon’s Berri insists elections must be held on schedule
Lebanon News
11:35
Lebanon’s Berri insists elections must be held on schedule
3
Lebanon News
07:58
Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58
Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel wary as second round of Washington-Tehran nuclear talks approaches
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel wary as second round of Washington-Tehran nuclear talks approaches
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises
7
Lebanon News
04:23
Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic
Lebanon News
04:23
Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic
8
World News
03:15
Rubio to visit eastern Europe, bolster ties with pro-Trump leaders
World News
03:15
Rubio to visit eastern Europe, bolster ties with pro-Trump leaders
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More