Lebanese army denies reports of meeting with Israeli officer in the US

The Lebanese army has strongly denied a local newspaper report claiming a meeting took place between a Lebanese army officer and an Israeli officer in the United States.



In a statement, the army said the report is entirely false and not based on any facts. It emphasized that all meetings and interactions are conducted strictly within legal and official frameworks, safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty and national interests.



The army called on media outlets to exercise accuracy and responsibility when reporting on military affairs and to avoid publishing fabricated information, especially during this sensitive period.