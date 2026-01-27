News
Israel to seek new security deal with the US, FT reports
World News
27-01-2026 | 01:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel to seek new security deal with the US, FT reports
Israel is preparing for talks with the Trump administration on a new 10-year security deal, seeking to extend U.S. military support even as Israeli leaders signal they are planning for a future with reduced American cash grants, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Gil Pinchas, speaking to the FT before stepping down as chief financial adviser to Israel's military and defence ministry, said Israel would seek to prioritise joint military and defence projects over cash handouts in talks that he expected to take place in the coming weeks.
The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.
"The partnership is more important than just the net financial issue in this context ... there are a lot of things that are equal to money," Pinchas told the FT. "The view of this needs to be wider."
Pinchas said pure financial support - or "free money" - worth $3.3 billion a year, which Israel can use to purchase U.S. weapons, was "one component of the MOU (that) could decrease gradually."
In 2016, the U.S. and Israeli governments signed a memorandum of understanding for the 10 years through September 2028 that provides $38 billion in military aid, $33 billion in grants to buy military equipment and $5 billion for missile defence systems.
Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped to "taper off" Israeli dependence on U.S. military aid in the next decade.
Reuters
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
2
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
3
Lebanon News
07:22
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:22
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
11:11
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
11:11
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
5
Lebanon News
08:13
US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan
Lebanon News
08:13
US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan
6
Lebanon News
14:57
Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road
Lebanon News
14:57
Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger
8
Lebanon News
08:18
Israel targets vehicle on main road in Haouch, Tyre—Video
Lebanon News
08:18
Israel targets vehicle on main road in Haouch, Tyre—Video
