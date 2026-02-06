Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details

News Bulletin Reports
06-02-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

An LBCI team was waiting outside U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham’s office at the U.S. Congress when the Lebanese delegation, led by Lebanese Army Commander Rodolph Haykal, arrived at around 3:15 p.m. Washington time for a meeting that later drew attention.

Graham opened the meeting by saying that the regime in Iran must fall and that the United States should take measures against Iran. He then asked the Lebanese army commander whether he considered Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

The army commander replied that in Lebanon, it is not designated as such, while in the United States, it is classified as a terrorist organization.

Graham responded, “Thank you for being honest with me,” before saying that if this was the Lebanese position, the United States could not support the Lebanese army. He then declared the meeting over.

The Lebanese delegation subsequently left the meeting, smiling.

After the meeting, Graham posted on the social media platform X, describing what took place and saying that the Lebanese army commander’s refusal to label Hezbollah a terrorist organization undermines American confidence in the Lebanese army as a security partner.

The Lebanese army did not comment on Graham’s post, which went viral on social media. It is widely known — and Graham is certainly aware — that the army does not set Lebanon’s public policy or determine the country’s political orientation. Rather, it is required to adhere to state directives.

For that reason, the question posed to the army commander was out of context and appeared intended to provoke an issue.

This raises the question: Who is Lindsey Graham, and could what happened affect Lebanese-U.S. relations?

Graham is a U.S. senator and a senior member of the Republican Party, known for his hard-line positions on foreign policy and national security, particularly regarding the Middle East and Iran. 

He is also a member of Senate committees, including a committee that oversees the U.S. military, defense policy, and military assistance to other countries.

What occurred between Graham and the Lebanese army commander does not, in practical terms, affect decisions taken by the U.S. Congress or the administration. 

Congress functions collectively, and no single senator can determine policy or suspend assistance unilaterally. While Graham’s views carry influence, decisions on military aid are made jointly by the U.S. administration and Congress, not by an individual lawmaker.

In short, Graham is a senator known for his hard-line positions, and his remarks do not automatically translate into consequences for Lebanon. Nor are they expected to affect the army commander’s visit to Washington, which was described as successful and included meetings with military and political officials who praised the role of the Lebanese army in efforts to confine weapons.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

United States

Lindsey Graham

Congress

Lebanese Army

Rodolph Haykal

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
France backs Lebanon army support conference, pushes reforms and state control of weapons
Prisoner transfer deal signals cautious thaw in Lebanese-Syrian relations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27

Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-25

Detainees issue sparks tension between Hezbollah, families and Lebanese authorities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17

Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-27

Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

France backs Lebanon army support conference, pushes reforms and state control of weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Prisoner transfer deal signals cautious thaw in Lebanese-Syrian relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-05

Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-05

Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-23

Russia-Ukraine-US talks started in Abu Dhabi: UAE

LBCI
World News
2025-11-05

Saudi Arabia's request to buy F-35 jets clears key Pentagon hurdle — Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Hezbollah accepts resignation of senior security official Wafiq Safa: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

France backs Lebanon army support conference, pushes reforms and state control of weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details

LBCI
World News
10:58

US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

French FM: Lebanon must regain trust, security as region faces critical moment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Prisoner transfer deal signals cautious thaw in Lebanese-Syrian relations

LBCI
World News
08:55

Some UAE companies pull out of defence show in Saudi Arabia as tensions linger: Reuters exclusive

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Lebanon, Syria sign deal to transfer convicted prisoners to their home country

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More