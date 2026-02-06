News
Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details
News Bulletin Reports
06-02-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
An LBCI team was waiting outside U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham’s office at the U.S. Congress when the Lebanese delegation, led by Lebanese Army Commander Rodolph Haykal, arrived at around 3:15 p.m. Washington time for a meeting that later drew attention.
Graham opened the meeting by saying that the regime in Iran must fall and that the United States should take measures against Iran. He then asked the Lebanese army commander whether he considered Hezbollah a terrorist organization.
The army commander replied that in Lebanon, it is not designated as such, while in the United States, it is classified as a terrorist organization.
Graham responded, “Thank you for being honest with me,” before saying that if this was the Lebanese position, the United States could not support the Lebanese army. He then declared the meeting over.
The Lebanese delegation subsequently left the meeting, smiling.
After the meeting, Graham posted on the social media platform X, describing what took place and saying that the Lebanese army commander’s refusal to label Hezbollah a terrorist organization undermines American confidence in the Lebanese army as a security partner.
The Lebanese army did not comment on Graham’s post, which went viral on social media. It is widely known — and Graham is certainly aware — that the army does not set Lebanon’s public policy or determine the country’s political orientation. Rather, it is required to adhere to state directives.
For that reason, the question posed to the army commander was out of context and appeared intended to provoke an issue.
This raises the question: Who is Lindsey Graham, and could what happened affect Lebanese-U.S. relations?
Graham is a U.S. senator and a senior member of the Republican Party, known for his hard-line positions on foreign policy and national security, particularly regarding the Middle East and Iran.
He is also a member of Senate committees, including a committee that oversees the U.S. military, defense policy, and military assistance to other countries.
What occurred between Graham and the Lebanese army commander does not, in practical terms, affect decisions taken by the U.S. Congress or the administration.
Congress functions collectively, and no single senator can determine policy or suspend assistance unilaterally. While Graham’s views carry influence, decisions on military aid are made jointly by the U.S. administration and Congress, not by an individual lawmaker.
In short, Graham is a senator known for his hard-line positions, and his remarks do not automatically translate into consequences for Lebanon. Nor are they expected to affect the army commander’s visit to Washington, which was described as successful and included meetings with military and political officials who praised the role of the Lebanese army in efforts to confine weapons.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
United States
Lindsey Graham
Congress
Lebanese Army
Rodolph Haykal
Hezbollah
