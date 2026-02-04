Gaza civil defence says nine dead in Israeli strikes after army says shots wounded officer

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-02-2026 | 01:51
High views
Gaza civil defence says nine dead in Israeli strikes after army says shots wounded officer
Gaza civil defence says nine dead in Israeli strikes after army says shots wounded officer

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes on Wednesday killed nine people in the Palestinian territory, including three children, with Israel's military saying it struck after gunfire targeting its troops wounded an officer.

The agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authority, said the nine were killed in a series of strikes and artillery shelling, while at least 31 others were injured.

The Israeli military said it had conducted "precision strikes" after "terrorists opened fire on troops," seriously wounding an officer, adding that it considers the incident a violation of the ceasefire in Gaza.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Strikes

Netanyahu tells US envoy Palestinian Authority won't be part of post-war Gaza governance
LBCI Previous

