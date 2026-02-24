Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south

24-02-2026 | 07:57
Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south
0min
Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south

The Lebanese army said its troops came under fire from the Israeli side while establishing a new monitoring position along the southern border in the Sarde–Marjayoun area.

In a statement, the army command said that as soldiers were setting up the observation point, the surrounding area was subjected to gunfire from the Israeli side. The incident coincided with a low-altitude flight by an Israeli drone that issued warnings aimed at forcing the troops to withdraw.

The army said it immediately ordered reinforcements to the position, instructing units to remain in place and respond to the sources of fire.

The situation is being followed up in coordination with the committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement and with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), according to the statement.

Lebanon News

Lebanese Army

Israeli

Fire

Target

Border

South Lebanon

Lebanon's FM pledges reform and state monopoly on arms at UN Human Rights Council
Lebanon fears Israel attack on its infrastructure if escalation with Iran: FM
