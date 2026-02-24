News
Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south
Lebanon News
24-02-2026 | 07:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south
The Lebanese army said its troops came under fire from the Israeli side while establishing a new monitoring position along the southern border in the Sarde–Marjayoun area.
In a statement, the army command said that as soldiers were setting up the observation point, the surrounding area was subjected to gunfire from the Israeli side. The incident coincided with a low-altitude flight by an Israeli drone that issued warnings aimed at forcing the troops to withdraw.
The army said it immediately ordered reinforcements to the position, instructing units to remain in place and respond to the sources of fire.
The situation is being followed up in coordination with the committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement and with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), according to the statement.
Lebanon News
Lebanese Army
Israeli
Fire
Target
Border
South Lebanon
