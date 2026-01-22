News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
10
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Salasel Dehab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
10
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IMF chief praises Lebanon’s reform efforts in talks with PM Salam
Lebanon News
22-01-2026 | 13:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
IMF chief praises Lebanon’s reform efforts in talks with PM Salam
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said she held a “very productive discussion” with Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, praising “his and his team’s efforts to pursue a comprehensive economic reform agenda.”
“I look forward to the outcome of our forthcoming mission to discuss IMF support for [Lebanon’s] reform program,” she added.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Kristalina Georgieva
Nawaf Salam
Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-20
PM Salam discusses Lebanon’s humanitarian situation with UN relief chief in Davos
Lebanon News
2026-01-20
PM Salam discusses Lebanon’s humanitarian situation with UN relief chief in Davos
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-25
PM Salam meets with Amnesty International chief and UNRWA officials to discuss justice and refugee support
Lebanon News
2025-11-25
PM Salam meets with Amnesty International chief and UNRWA officials to discuss justice and refugee support
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-07
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-07
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-19
Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-19
Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Regional order: Israeli strikes expose limits of diplomacy in Lebanon under Trump-era policies
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Regional order: Israeli strikes expose limits of diplomacy in Lebanon under Trump-era policies
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
On high alert: Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran and Hezbollah’s possible response
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
On high alert: Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran and Hezbollah’s possible response
0
Lebanon News
12:36
Gunfire heard, two grenades thrown in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
12:36
Gunfire heard, two grenades thrown in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-12-22
High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration
Middle East News
2025-12-22
High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-15
Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-15
Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
Lebanese army targets major drug traffickers in Baalbek
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
Lebanese army targets major drug traffickers in Baalbek
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
On high alert: Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran and Hezbollah’s possible response
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
On high alert: Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran and Hezbollah’s possible response
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?
3
Lebanon News
03:59
Lebanese PM Salam: Any minister wishing to run in the elections must resign from government
Lebanon News
03:59
Lebanese PM Salam: Any minister wishing to run in the elections must resign from government
4
Lebanon News
08:14
Elysee Palace sources to LBCI: France's Macron to meet Lebanese PM Salam on Friday
Lebanon News
08:14
Elysee Palace sources to LBCI: France's Macron to meet Lebanese PM Salam on Friday
5
Lebanon News
12:36
Gunfire heard, two grenades thrown in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
12:36
Gunfire heard, two grenades thrown in Ain al-Hilweh camp
6
World News
05:51
Trump says Iran wants to talk 'and we'll talk', signs charter of 'Board of Peace' at Davos
World News
05:51
Trump says Iran wants to talk 'and we'll talk', signs charter of 'Board of Peace' at Davos
7
Lebanon News
13:08
IMF chief praises Lebanon’s reform efforts in talks with PM Salam
Lebanon News
13:08
IMF chief praises Lebanon’s reform efforts in talks with PM Salam
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Regional order: Israeli strikes expose limits of diplomacy in Lebanon under Trump-era policies
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Regional order: Israeli strikes expose limits of diplomacy in Lebanon under Trump-era policies
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More