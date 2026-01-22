IMF chief praises Lebanon’s reform efforts in talks with PM Salam

22-01-2026 | 13:08
IMF chief praises Lebanon’s reform efforts in talks with PM Salam
IMF chief praises Lebanon’s reform efforts in talks with PM Salam

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said she held a “very productive discussion” with Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, praising “his and his team’s efforts to pursue a comprehensive economic reform agenda.”

“I look forward to the outcome of our forthcoming mission to discuss IMF support for [Lebanon’s] reform program,” she added.

