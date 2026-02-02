Israeli drone targets vehicle in Qlaileh, south of Tyre

Lebanon News
02-02-2026 | 06:08
Israeli drone targets vehicle in Qlaileh, south of Tyre
0min
Israeli drone targets vehicle in Qlaileh, south of Tyre

An Israeli drone targeted a Jeep Cherokee vehicle in the town of Al-Qlayleh, south of Tyre, on Monday.

Lebanon News

drone

targets

vehicle

Qlaileh,

south

