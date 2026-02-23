News
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
News Bulletin Reports
23-02-2026 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
During a cabinet meeting that lasted into the late hours of Sunday, a majority of Israeli political, military, and security officials assessed that Hezbollah would likely take part in any potential war against Iran, particularly if the conflict were to expand, despite what they described as a decline in the group's military capabilities.
In light of those assessments, the Israeli army is continuing efforts to weaken Hezbollah's capabilities and has threatened to broaden its strikes against the group.
Israeli estimates indicate that Hezbollah possesses at least 20,000 rockets of varying ranges, as well as significant numbers of drones. According to those assessments, the weapons are stored at multiple sites across Lebanon, making them potential targets for Israeli air and naval forces.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a series of smaller consultations with senior security and military officials ahead of the cabinet session and is continuing meetings to evaluate developments related to expected talks Thursday between Iran and the United States.
Israeli officials have said that signals from Washington suggest a military strike on Iran is closer than ever, adding that what they described as a diplomatic window could close within 10 days.
Security and military leaders have also expressed disappointment that the issue of ballistic missiles is not being discussed in the negotiations under conditions sought by Israel. That, they said, could push Tel Aviv to confront the threat even if acting alone, albeit in coordination with Washington.
Operational coordination between Israel and the United States has been evident on the ground, particularly amid reports that the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is expected to arrive near Israeli shores. Israeli officials have described the move as a final step before deciding on the scenario of a possible military strike against Iran.
